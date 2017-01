Vice secretary Fernando Martínez-Maillo said he could see Mariano Rajoy governing for 12 years

PRIME ministers should only be able to stay in power for two terms, insist the Spanish.

A decisive 78% insist that no individual should be able to rule for longer, according to a poll by El Mundo.

It comes after government vice secretary Fernando Martínez-Maillo said he could see Mariano Rajoy governing for 12 years.

Currently, general elections must be called every four years in Spain, but there is no limit on how many times an individual can serve.