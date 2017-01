The Guardia Civil is now investigating the issue

A HEADTEACHER has been accused of fraud by parents at a closed international school.

Angry parents have filed an official police complaint against former European Sixth Form College head Debbie Leigh Campbell, who they claim took 42,210 of fees despite knowing the Mijas school was about to close.

The Guardia Civil is now investigating the issue.

Campbell has previously denied any wrongdoing and said that some of the school’s problems stemmed from late fee payments.