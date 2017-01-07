Prince Charles invites Spanish movie star Antonio Banderas to Scotland Christmas bash

Mask of Zorro star Antonio Banderas was pictured larking around with Santa at the royal’s Dumfries House bolthole in Scotland

A SPANISH movie star had a right royal time at Prince Charles Christmas bash.

Mask of Zorro star Antonio Banderas was pictured larking around with Santa at the royal’s Dumfries House bolthole in Scotland.

Malaga-born Banderas and his girlfriend Nicole Kimpel, who now live in a £2.4 million home in Surrey, were two of 50 guests invited to the festive dinner as thanks for supporting the Prince’s charities.

Isabel Preysler, the face of Spanish tile company Porcelanosa, was also present, despite being involved in a ‘cash-for-access’ row in the run-up to the Royal Wedding.

Spanish models Nieves Alvarez and Paloma Cuevas were also invited, along with Cuevas’s bullfighter husband Enrique Ponce.