Shock poll sees Catalans shift away from independence

A SHOCK swing has seen Catalans moving away from independence.

A total of 46,8% citizens insist they do not want to create an independent state, against 45,3% in support, according to the recent poll.

This is a significant change from the mere 45% who opposed independence in November, when 44,9% were in favour.

The swing comes as Catalan President Carles Puigdemont promised a ‘legal and binding’ referendum this year in his televised New Year’s speech.

His commitment flies in the face of Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy, who recently re-affirmed that there would be no such vote.