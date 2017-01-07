Tributs pour in for world-famous Velez-Malaga musician

A shrine has also been erected in his memory

TRIBUTES have been paid to a world famous musician in his hometown.

Velez-Malaga declared a day of mourning following the death of pianist and composer José Luis Conde Lobato, popularly known as Pepe Luis Conde.

A shrine has also been erected in memory of Conde, 75, in the town’s Teatro del Carmen, where he first performed aged six.

That was where he began a career that saw him tour extensively throughout Europe and America and perform with the likes of the Ballet Nacional Español de Cuba.

All scheduled performances at the venue and at the Palacio de Beniel were cancelled for the day out of respect to Conde, who had been suffering from an illness.

His death came one month after the town hall presented him with a golden shield to thank him for helping to raise the profile of the area through his work.

“Today we lost a great artist, a great friend and a great person. Rest in Peace. Velez will not forget you”, said Antonio Moreno Ferrer, mayor of Velez-Malaga.