You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “‘Wilful damage’”.
This is a Dick’s version of post-truth. Farage Humble and courteous? (check Dick’s spelling) Trump and he not opportunists?
Farage was sent to Europe to fight our corner. In fact he spent the next twenty years, treasonously sabotaging (with his running dogs) all British efforts therein. He has one of the worst attendance records and is one of the greediest grabbers of expenses, while accusing all and sundry of corruption. He is even now, unashamedly, still drawing his salary as an MEP while spending time sucking up to Trump and being a truly pathetic presenter on LBC radio.
To compare Trump and Farage favourably against Will Self is to compare an intellectual giant with a pair of zombies.
Just one question Mr. Dick, how did you find yourself in such an unpleasant cul-de-sac with such truly unpleasant companions? What might be in it for you?
Trump may turn out to be the most disliked President of all time, indeed I cannot remember a time when so much opposition and anger to a President-elect has existed. There are even anti-Trump marches on his inauguration day. America’s electoral college system was supposed to stop people like Trump gaining power. It failed miserably. A billionaire President with billionaire advisers really has so much in common with the average working man. Not.