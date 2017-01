It replaces the old general surveillance camera

A NEW smart CCTV camera is cracking down on dangerous driving in Torre del Mar.

The device can detect whether passengers are wearing seatbelts and if the car has a valid ITV (Spanish MOT) or not.

It has been installed above an information panel on a roundabout along Avenida Juan Carlos I, the main route into town from Velez-Malaga, and replaces the old general surveillance camera.