SABADELL bank has announced it will close some 250 branches across Spain in 2017, shedding at least 800 jobs.

The closure accounts for 12% of the bank’s network and is part of a wider process of closures being carried out by the financial sector as a whole.

It said the closures are necessary to adapt ‘to the unstoppable digital transformation that affects all fields of activity, including the banking sector,’ citing consumer habits that increasingly include the use of mobile devices.