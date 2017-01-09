High ranking Andalucia politican finally locked up for fraud after four years on the run

Manuel Rodríguez de Castro, a high ranking ex Partido Popular official in José María Aznar’s government, has been incarcerated in a Madrid prison

A FRAUDSTER politician has finally been locked up after almost four years on the run.

Manuel Rodríguez de Castro, a high ranking ex Partido Popular official in José María Aznar’s Spanish government, has been incarcerated in a Madrid prison.

The news comes nine months after he was caught in Mexico.

Rodriguez, 52, fled to the country after being convicted of embezzlement and prevarication, which he committed while holding the position of delegate to Cadiz’s Zona Franca (tax break zone).

The Sevilla-born crook had been living the high life thanks to a successful company he set up in Mexico City, which was where Interpol officers arrested him on April 21 2016.

He will now have to serve eight years behind bars and pay an €8million fine.

He has also been barred from taking political office for 30 years.