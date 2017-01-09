You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “High ranking Andalucia politican finally locked up for fraud after four years on the run”.
High ranking Andalucia politican finally locked up for fraud after four years on the run
Manuel Rodríguez de Castro, a high ranking ex Partido Popular official in José María Aznar’s government, has been incarcerated in a Madrid prison
Pablo. Another one you can add to your list with many more to follow.