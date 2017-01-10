You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Final tally for Spain’s record-breaking 2016 tourism figures to exceed 74 million”.
You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Final tally for Spain’s record-breaking 2016 tourism figures to exceed 74 million”.
Taleb Rifai lives in a fools paradise if he really believes the security situation in other destinations has nothing to do with the surge in visits to Spain. Lying is becoming the norm for politicians and bureaucrats.