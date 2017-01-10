Rick Parfitt found ‘dream lifestyle’ on Costa del Sol

In a moving interview, just weeks before his tragic death on Christmas Eve, the Status Quo star revealed that he had finally found the ‘dream’ lifestyle on the Costa del Sol

EXCLUSIVE By Natalie Rose Kern

ROCKER Rick Parfitt was planning to spend more time with his kids and family in 2017.

In a moving interview, just weeks before his tragic death on Christmas Eve, the Status Quo star revealed that he had finally found the ‘dream’ lifestyle on the Costa del Sol.

In particular, he loved the lack of traffic jams, sunshine and clean air.

But, best of all, he revealed how much he enjoyed spending time with his twins, Tommy and Lily, age eight, at the family home in Marbella.

“Coming home to Tommy and Lily is like stepping from one world into another – from the sometimes rainy, cold and bustling lifestyle on the road, straight into the sunshine and being a dad to active twins – and keeping up with them at my age!

“I’m not sure what is more taxing – doing an hour on stage or spending a day with the children – but they are beautiful and I cannot imagine my life without them…. Even though getting them to bed in the summer months before 9pm is very hard when it is still sunny outside.

“It’s one of my biggest struggles!”

Rick was rushed to hospital by air ambulance after suffering a severe infection following a fall that injured his shoulder in December.

The guitar ace had been unwell for much of the last year and had technically ‘died’ after suffering a cardiac arrest during a Turkey gig in June before being revived. He had heart attacks in 2011 and 2013.

His wife Lyndsay was by his side when he passed away, despite rumours in the autumn that they had separated.

The boss of Status Homes, in Guadalmina, who married Rick in a Gibraltar wedding in 2008, desperate called the air ambulance to rush him to hospital, but he could not be saved.

Poignantly Rick told the Olive Press his life had been ‘wonderful’ before his death.

“I’ve finally got the life that Lyndsey and I dreamed of – a beautiful family villa, no traffic jams, it’s not overly crowded with people, you can move, you can breathe and on any given lunchtime we can nip to the beach and have fresh fish by the sea. It’s just wonderful.”

And he added: “Nobody knows what the future holds, but a little bit of Rock and Roll, a little bit of being an estate agent, a little bit of being dad and husband… What more is there?”