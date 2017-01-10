WATCH: ‘Kamikaze’ driver on wrong side of motorway in Andalucia stopped by blockade of Guardia Civil cars

The video was filmed on the A92

A ‘KAMIKAZE’ driver had to be stopped by a blockade of Guardia Civil cars after allegedly trying to kill themselves by driving on the wrong side of road.

The footage, released by police, shows the grey vehicle smash into a parked cop car before landing in the bank on the side of the road.

The video was filmed on the A92 which connects Guardix to Almeria.

“Today, Sadly we have been forced to park our police car in the middle of the A92 motorway (Guardix-Almería) to stop a kamikaze driver who kept driving the wrong way on the motorway,” the Guardia said in a statement.

“With this action we have saved many lives, and fortunately no policemen were in the vehicle.”