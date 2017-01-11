You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Church weddings hit historic low in Spain”.
Church weddings hit historic low in Spain
Only 22.2% of 68,560 couples tied the knot at the country's catholic altars in the first half of 2016
My wife is an avid watcher of Spanish weddings, goes goofy over the dresses etc. But it all must cost an arm and leg. Church weddings being so public, the victims (sorry, happy couple) are forced to over-commit themselves financially. Don’t know what they actually spend, but a UK wedding can come in at twenty grand. Sensible?