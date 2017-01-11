Disgraced Marbella Mayor could face further eight years in jail in upcoming corruption case

The prosecution has requested the prison sentence for former Marbella chief Julián Muñoz and his planning advisor Juan Antonio Roca, who are both due in court again from January 30

A DISGRACED ex-mayor could face a further eight years in jail if he loses an upcoming corruption court case.

The prosecution has requested the prison sentence for former Marbella chief Julián Muñoz and his planning advisor Juan Antonio Roca, who are both due in court again from January 30.

They will stand trial with businessman Manuel Lores in the Lorcrimar case, which is centred on an allegation that the trio embezzled €3 million in public funds.

The prosecution alleges they did this through an illegal town planning scam, in which they illegally allowed 90,000 square metres of protected land to be developed.

The trial is the first of the year for Munoz and Roca, who appeared in a string of other cases linked to alleged corruption last year.

Both are currently serving out other sentences in prison.