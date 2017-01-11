Jacks Smokehouse to open doors in Puerto Banus

Jacks Smokehouse - previously known as Jacks American Brasserie Banus - has undergone a complete refurbishment and has created a whole new menu

ADVERTORIAL



A FOODIE mainstay in Puerto Banus has undergone a mammoth transformation.

Jacks Smokehouse – previously known as Jacks American Brasserie Banus – has undergone a complete refurbishment and has created a whole new menu.

Executive Chef Lawrence Otterburn has designed the menu benefiting from his first-hand experience at ‘Rollin Smoke Barbeque’, one of Las Vegas’ most popular barbeque restaurants.

“It´s about going back to basics” says Otterburn, “cooking slow and low to bring out the flavour of meat, which we cook for more than 12 hours at low heats.”

Specialties will include a Smoked Duck and Mango Salad, Smoked Wings, Chunky Chili Con Carne with smoked beef, Smokin’ Skins and Smoked Whole Chickens, as well as a range of juicy burgers.

The new joint will open in February 2017.