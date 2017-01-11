Marbella-based plastic surgery addict piled on two stone so surgeons could use fat for bigger bum

Some 3.5 pints of fat were then sucked out of his back, waist and thighs

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 11 Jan, 2017 @ 11:03
3
SHARE

You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Marbella-based plastic surgery addict piled on two stone so surgeons could use fat for bigger bum”.

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

3 COMMENTS

HAVE YOUR SAY...