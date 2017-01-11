Next Star Wars film likely to be shot in Spain

The film is expected to premiere next May

THE next Star Wars film will reportedly begin filming in Spain in February.

Producers of the Han Solo spin-off are believed to have chosen Fuerteventura as their filming location due to its diverse landscape.

The Canary island is known for its beautiful sandy beaches and fresh greenery, but is also home to large mountainous areas.

The upcoming film will star Alden Ehreinreich as the young Han Solo, a role Harrison Ford originated.

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has also been cast in an unspecified role, while Woody Harrelson is reportedly in talks to join as a mentor figure to Han.

The film is expected to premiere on May 15 2018.