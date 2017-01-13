Brexit: What it may mean to your State Pension

I am a UK national who retired and emigrated to Canada in 2008. I became interested in the Canadian Alliance of British Pensioners (CABP) last year when I realised that when I start to receive my UK state pension it will be “frozen” at the first payment amount - I will not receive the annual indexation amount. Prior to retiring to Canada I spent my entire career in Information Technology (IT), working for many years in London and briefly abroad. I spent several years working for large international law firms being responsible for their various global accounting systems. Nigel Nelson is a contributor to the Olive Press, and is the Chairman of the non-profit International Consortium of British Pensioners (ICBP) – www.pensionjustice.org.
As one of the “frozen”pensioners living in Australia for the past 11 years I can empathize with your concerns. We have been fighting for years for the government in UK of both political persuasions to do the right thing and uprate our pensions on an annual basis as elsewhere. I paid my full 44 years of contributions and should therefore receive the same upratings as those who live in UK (and elsewhere) – country of residence should not come into the equation. Unfortunately, as the government is not legally obliged to do this it seems highly unlikely that anything will dramatically change while I am still alive and if those residing in the EU also lose their upratings then a major backward step would have been taken, just as we think we can see a glimmer of light at the end of this long dark tunnel over here. Politicians pensions, retirement packages, expense accounts, travel perks etc are totally protected of course and sacrosanct – over here we are being asked to tighten our belts to help reduce the deficit while they continue to rort the system and some of the major worldwide corporations (Exxon Mobil for example) pay NO TAX here from annual Australian earnings of approx $8 billion !! Where is a revolution when we need one !!