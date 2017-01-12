British man dies after falling 150ft while rock climbing in Spain

A BRITISH man has died after falling 150ft while rock climbing in Spain.

The 51 year old was climbing the Penya Roc in Alicante with a friend when his rope broke during a small rockslide.

Rescuers rushed to the scene but the victim died of a cardiac arrest in hospital after being airlifted from the scene.

Rescuers say the man hit the rock face several times as he plunged to the ground and that he was in a ‘very serious’ state when they found him.

The Penya Roc is a famous landmark that is popular with climbers from Spain and abroad.