You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Andalucians to take to streets in new campaign to get to know homeless people”.
Andalucians to take to streets in new campaign to get to know homeless people
Hundreds of people have been invited to take to the streets in the eight provincial capitals to listen to the life stories of those sleeping rough
The first thing campaigners need to make clear, is that most ordinary working people are only two or three months away from homelessness following loss of a job, mental or physical illness or relationship breakdown. It’s not an “us or them” situation, we ARE “all in this together”
As I understand behind this Rais organization stands budist Mr. Gere. Wouldn´t it be better if creating short of monasteries for all these people, were training is provided to help them to confront the blockage they have encountered to reach that situation?