English sparkling wine explodes onto international market

ENGLISH sparkling wine has arrived in Spain after sales boomed to more than €115 million last year.

The country has joined nine others which began selling the now-recognised tipple in December.

The number of importing nations grew by a third in 2016, as chalky soils, south-facing slopes and warmer temperatures produced ideal conditions for British growers.

Producers have also secured contracts with some of the world’s most exclusive restaurants and hotels such as the Burj Al Arab in Dubai and the Ritz in London, while the UK collected 120 medals at the International Wine Challenge, the International Wine and Spirit Competition and Decanter World Wine Awards.



English Wine Producers chairman Simon Robinson said: “It’s boom time for English wines.

“The growing trend on the high street shows the retailers have really got behind them and the wine consumers of Britain are responding.



“Our export sales are also on the up, with new markets opening up around the world.”



In addition to Spain, new markets for English sparkling wine in 2016 included Austria, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, China, Italy, Ivory Coast, Taiwan and the UEA.





