English sparkling wine explodes onto international market

The number of importing nations grew by a third in 2016

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 13 Jan, 2017 @ 17:42
2
SHARE

You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “English sparkling wine explodes onto international market”.

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

2 COMMENTS

  1. English wines…
    In Spain???

    Maybe the author of this article should know that the best wines on earth are produced in Spain, France and Italy, where they have the soil, the weather, the knowledge and the tradition.
    England is exactly the opposite.

HAVE YOUR SAY...