Outrage as gas company awarded millions to operate in Donana National Park

The famous wetland, a paradise for birdlife, is currently in danger of losing its UNESCO World Heritage Site status

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 13 Jan, 2017 @ 17:32
1
SHARE

You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Outrage as gas company awarded millions to operate in Donana National Park”.

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

JOIN THE CONVERSATION...

HAVE YOUR SAY...