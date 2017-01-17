You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “BREAKING NEWS: Theresa May vows Parliament will vote on final Brexit deal”.
BREAKING NEWS: Theresa May vows Parliament will vote on final Brexit deal
Britain to leave single market and seek bespoke customs union deal
“Picardo said he wanted Gibraltar to keep single market access and freedom of movement, even if the UK scrapped them”
It seems picardo doesn’t know that gibraltar is “member” of the EU through the UK.
If the UK leaves the EU, the single market, freedom of movement, etc, gibraltar will be OUT too.
Not that difficult to undestand, no?
And of course the border will be hardened in the most radical way.
For security reasons, viste?