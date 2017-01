It is hoped locals will open their doors to the families for 10 days

BIG hearted Casares residents are being asked to put up 12 immigrant families this summer.

It is hoped locals will open their doors to the families for 10 days in July as part of the Malaga’s ‘positive action’ project, which has been created to try to better refugees’ lives.

The adults, who all currently live here, are also being given training to help them find jobs, particularly in the hotel sector.

Their children will join local kids to take part in fun and educational activities.