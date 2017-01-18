Huge basement cannabis farm discovered in sleepy Velez Malaga village

Police found 1,399 plants hidden in a house in La Vinuela above Velez-Malaga after neighbours complained of a strong smell of marijuana and incessant machinery noise

A HUGE cannabis farm has been busted in a sleepy Axarquia village.

Police found 1,399 plants hidden in a house in La Vinuela above Velez-Malaga after neighbours complained of a strong smell of marijuana and incessant machinery noise.

Most of the plants had been ensconced in a basement only accessible through a hole in the floor of the kitchen.

Four men were detained at the scene for crimes against public health and fraudulently obtaining electricity.

The ringleader has also been charged with illegal detention, threats, attacking a member of the police, damages and crimes against road safety.