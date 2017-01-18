Pregnant migrant rushed to hospital after boat lands in Velez Malaga

Six others were also transferred to the Hospital Comarcal de Velez-Malaga, where two were treated for hypothermia and four for abrasive wounds

A PREGNANT woman was among seven migrants sent to Velez-Malaga hospital after a boat carrying 50 washed up on the Costa Tropical.

Six others were also transferred to the Hospital Comarcal de Velez-Malaga, where two were treated for hypothermia and four for abrasive wounds.

Emergency services were called by a resident when she saw the boat on the shore line.

The Guardia Civil, the National Police Corps, Maritime Rescue, Policia Local and the Red Cross all rushed to the scene.

The migrants are thought to have travelled from sub-Saharan Africa.