Spain calls for Russia sports ban until it complies with World Anti-Doping Code

SPAIN has called for Russia to be banned from all sports until it is fully compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code.

In a joint statement with anti-doping leaders from 18 other countries, it also demanded that those behind Russia’s sanctioned doping programme be punished, their national testing bodies become completely independent and that athletes who have been cheated out of medals be appropriately compensated.

“It is our hope that these proposals will help sport move past these dark times and pave a path towards a brighter future – one where the promise of clean competition is fulfilled,” the statement read.