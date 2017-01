A poll by Buzzfeed in 23 countries, discovered that 77% of respondents in Spain believe people should be able to use the bathroom of the sex they most identify with, compared with 62% in the UK and just 47% in the US

SPAIN has topped the list for public support of transgender rights.

A poll by Buzzfeed in 23 countries, discovered that 77% of respondents in Spain believe people should be able to use the bathroom of the sex they most identify with, compared with 62% in the UK and just 47% in the US.

A further 87% of Spaniards agreed that transgender people should be protected from discrimination by the government, compared to 78% in the UK and a lower 71% in the US.