The plan is to create ‘sex cinemas’ which are fitted out with vibrating seats and virtual reality headsets which will make you feel like you are joining in on the fun

RESEARCHERS in Spain are creating ‘virtual orgy’ technology.

The plan is to create ‘sex cinemas’ which are fitted out with vibrating seats and virtual reality headsets which will make you feel like you are joining in on the fun.

The research was outlined at the Love and Sex with Robots conference in London.

Cristina Portales from the University of Valencia said: “Imagine a device where you could really kiss Leonardo DiCaprio, it would be as addictive as porn!”