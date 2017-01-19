Quirky dog and human ‘canicross’ race coming to Malaga this weekend

The Canicross trail competition in Benahavis on January 22 is the latest in a series of pet events which are taking Andalucia by storm

DOGS and their owners will go paw-to-paw and head-to-head in a new quirky running race in Malaga.

Hundreds are expected to take part in the contest, where entrants will run for two or five kilometres with their pet tied to them by a leash around their middle.

The race is the latest in a series of events put on by the Andalucia Canicross and Bikejoring-Scooter Club federation.

For more information on entries and race times, visit the‘Andalucía Canicross & Bikejoring-Scooter Clubs’ page on Facebook.