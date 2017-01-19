Two killed in light aircraft crash in Velez-Malaga

TWO people have been killed in a plane crash just 500 metres from the Leoni Benabú aerodrome.

The pilot and owner of the small plane has been identified as a 47-year-old woman. The second body has not yet been identified. It is said to be that of an adult, though the flight plan listed a 10-year-old girl as one of the passengers. The bodies of both victims were badly charred.

The ultralight aircraft crashed into a tree in an avocado field at about 1pm on Thursday January 19.

The plane was in contact with Malaga Airport Traffic control during its flight, and the cause of the tragedy is unknown.