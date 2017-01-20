Flamenco fashion show turns heads in Sevilla

The weeks aim is to promote flamenco dress as a 21st century fashion

FLAMENCO couture is back in vogue at a high class fashion show.

Chic kaleidoscope trajes swamped the catwalks at Sevilla’s We Love Flamenco week, a six day celebration of the 200-year-old Andalucian tradition.

The city’s iconic Hotel Alfonso XIII became a mecca for crowds of fashionistas, who were invited to see the latest dress styles created by a burgeoning generation of designers whose names include Carmen Fitz, Pablo Retamero and Sanchez Murube.

The aim of the fashion week is to promote flamenco dress as a 21st century fashion.