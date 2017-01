They will join The 1975 and Justice at the Bilbao BBK Live 2017 festival, taking place from July 6-8

THE Killers and Depeche Mode will play at a top festival in Spain this summer.

Two Door Cinema Club, Die Antwood, Phoenix and Fleet Foxes are also included in the star-studded line-up.

Tickets are now available for the three-day event, which will take place at the Recinto Kobetamendi on Calle del Monte Cobetas.

To book go to bilbaobbklive.com