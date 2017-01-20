Three Michelin Star chef Francis Paniego challenges foreign cooks to invent new Spanish fusion cuisine

Three Michelin Star-ranked Francis Paniego of Echaurren in Ezcaray (La Rioja) wants cooks abroad to put their own twist on traditional recipes to invent new fusion cuisines

A WORLD-CLASS chef has challenged foreign countries to improve Spanish cuisine for the ‘next generation.’

He also said more Spanish restaurants should open abroad to showcase a wider variety of the country’s dishes.

“Cooks have a mission to pick up and improve the recipes of our mothers and grandmothers and pass them on to the next generation”, he said.

“This is because fusion cuisine is very good.

“But we must also protect the heritage we have inherited.

“We have to proliferate Spanish restaurants because they are an entry flag to our country.”