Brits drastically boosting population of struggling yet award-winning Frigiliana village

Brits, Morrocans, Germans and French are among the extranjeros who make up 33% of Frigiliana’s 3,000-strong community, which is losing residents each year despite being named one of the ‘seven rural wonders of Spain’

FOREIGNERS are drastically boosting the population of a struggling yet award-winning pueblo blanco.

Brits, Morrocans, Germans and French are among the extranjeros who make up 33% of Frigiliana’s 3,000-strong community, which is losing residents each year despite being named one of the ‘seven rural wonders of Spain’.

Brits represent almost half of the foreign-born total, with 474 calling the village at the foot of Sierra de Almijara home.

Moroccans count for one of the biggest recent rises, with 61 recorded by the town hall.

The figures were published by local government officials, who are worried about the overall drop in population in the last year, which fell by 26 people.

The pretty village was given the rural wonder award in 2016 by booking website Top Rural.

It praised it as being somewhere one can enjoy both the “fresh mountain air and the salty smell of the Mediterranean sea.”