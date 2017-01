The Spaniard will be looking for a solid start to 2017 as he seeks the ever-elusive first Major victory

SERGIO Garcia will putt against the legendary Tiger Woods at one of the first opens of the year.

The Spaniard will be looking for a solid start to 2017 as he seeks the ever-elusive first Major victory.

The 37-year-old, who is known as ‘the best player to never win a major’, will tee up against Woods at the Honda Classic between February 23 – 26 at the PGA National in Palm Beach, Florida.

Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy will also compete.