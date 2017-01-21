Two Spanish stars nominated for BAFTAs

Pedro Almodovar’s flick Julieta and Catalan actress Laia Costa have both been nominated for a gong at the glitzy British ceremony



A PAIR of Spanish stars are in the running for illustrious BAFTA awards.

Pedro Almodovar’s flick Julieta and Catalan actress Laia Costa have both been nominated for a gong at the glitzy British ceremony on February 12.

Shortlisted for best foreign language film, Julieta tells the tale of a woman who has become estranged from her daughter.

It stars actresses Adriana Ugarte and Emma Suarez.

Meanwhile, Costa, 31, will vie against four other actors to be named best rising star.

She earned the nomination thanks to her stand out role in Victoria, a German crime thriller shot in one continuous take.