The 53-year-old Andalucian Miguel Angel Jimenez will compete in the US competition in September

A CHARISMATIC cigar-smoking golf star has set his sights on his next world contest.

Andalucian Miguel Angel Jimenez, who is best known as ‘El Pisha’ in Spain and ‘The Mechanic’, will again compete in the PGA Champions Tour 2017, after obtaining good results last year.

Jimenez, 53, will tee off against the likes of Scott McCarron and Colin Montgomerie at the US competition, which will run from September 11 to 17 at Trump National Golf Club in Potomac Falls, Virginia.