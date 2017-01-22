Iberostar begins multi-million euro refurb of largest Torrox resort

Iberostar has invested ‘several million euros’ in its Malaga Playa resort in Torrox Costa, the largest complex between Malaga and Motril

A MAJOR hotel chain has begun work on a huge renovation of its Malaga complex in a bid to boost its star rating.

Iberostar has invested ‘several million euros’ in its Malaga Playa resort in Torrox Costa, the largest complex between Malaga and Motril.

The hotel is currently closed so work can be carried out on its 1,000 square metres of gardens, 319 rooms, 94 tourist apartments and swimming pool.

A spokesman for the hotel said that it will re-open by April 7 in time for the Easter holidays and that reservations can now be made from that date.