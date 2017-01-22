You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Velez Malaga wine Botani voted one of best in world”.
Velez Malaga wine Botani voted one of best in world
Jorge Ordonez’ dry moscatel Botani was chosen by globally-renowned wine critic Robert Parker as one of his top three 2016 wines selling at under $20 a bottle
No oak, no tannin, floral and just off-dry, ie, touch of sweet, enough for spicy Indian dishes and hot Thai food. Not so good with coconut milk based dishes. To my taste, a bit too sweet and lacking in minerality for clams and shrimp. Goes superbly with Swiss raclette.
While dry Moscatel is an interesting alternative to the sweet D/O Malaga sweet wines of the same grape, it may be worth mentioning that Robert Parker is actually involved (if not directly related) to this particular wine cellar, Jorge Ordóñez, through business interests in the USA.
Parker smokes. Half dead tastebuds, which might account for his preference for ‘pruny’ wines.