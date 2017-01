Giang Quoc Co and Giang Quoc Nghiep, from Vietnam, climbed the stairs of Girona Cathedral, in Catalunya, with one sibling balanced atop the other

TWO brothers have broken the world record for the most consecutive stairs climbed while balancing a person on the head.

Giang Quoc Co and Giang Quoc Nghiep, from Vietnam, climbed the stairs of Girona Cathedral, in Catalunya, with one sibling balanced atop the other.

They scaled the 90 steps – which have featured in the hit TV show Game of Thrones – in 52 seconds.