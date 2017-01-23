You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Don’t prejudice thousands of Gibraltar jobs by using border as ‘choke point’”.
Don’t prejudice thousands of Gibraltar jobs by using border as ‘choke point’
Our neighbours in La Linea are getting nervous
Disgraceful that a Gibraltar lawyer should (additonally) refer to our Bay as that of “Algeciras”, unless that was done by the editor.
The name of the bay is Bahía de Algeciras.
Learn some geaography and toponimia before posting
The name of the Bay has always been Bay of Gibraltar, even before Algeciras was renamed as such. It was named of Gibraltar because it dominates the entrance and is an iconic landmark which is even used to place in people’s minds where the Algeciras Port is, by Algeciras itself everywhere. Much like La Linea which uses the Rock Gibraltar as an icon. Like it or not, that’s how it is.
“THE UK’s only continental border is with the Southern Andalucian town of La Linea de la Concepcion…”
The UK is an island in northern Europe, they dont have any continental border with Andalucía.
“Surely well-meaning politicians on all sides are working to improve relations……”
Improving relations with an anachronistic colony situated in Spanish territory?
Of course not.
They are now out of the EU and out of the single market.
The relationship must be kept to a minimun.
And the border should be strictly controlled due to the massive smuggling from Gibraltar.
Finally, dont worry about the “Spanish” (most of them are not Spaniards) workers. There is an advanced project to establish a Zona Franca in La Línea, so try to focus in your own business.
You will have a lot of issues to solve in 2 months.
Of course there are Spanish workers. I live and work in Gibraltar and have seen with my own eyes – there are many, many Spanish workers.
And Gibraltar is not located “in Spanish territory” it is located in territory which has belonged to the United Kingdom (ceded by the Spanish) under the Treaty of Utretcht since 1713.
While you’re on the subject, why not go and speak to Teresa May and have a nice chat about the Falkland Islands – see how far you get? We’ll be here waiting.
Pablo you still don’t get it. It’s the other way round, the EU have a lot of issues to solve in two months and if they don’t the UK will just walk away, simple as that. All issues solved. May I also remind you the UK is not out of the EU or the single market yet.
Don’t worry Carlos, Spain is about to find out what Donald Trump meant when he spoke of America First! No free trade, Hefty Border taxes for anything coming from outside, Foreign placed Factories manufacturing American goods such as cars etc will find it very expensive to sell these items to USA ..wait till it filters through to the world, not pretty! There is a Spanish saying…”No le desees el mal a tu vecino, porque el tuyo viene de camino”
Do you know how many times, possibly before you were born, that promises of Zona Franca have been publucized ‘a bombo y platillo’ only to fizzle down to nothing? The only way the area would have had a chance to develop would have been if Brexit had not happened because the CM of Gibraltar was ready to bring businesses and create jobs in the area. You keep mentioning Zona Franca as a cure all for the area’s problems with unemployment, as if it would pose a threatvto Gibraltar. It doesn’t, or wouldn’t if it became a reality. But I doubt you would ever understand this seeing that all people like you are obsessed with is sovereignty. Sit down and rest, because it isn’t going to happen. Brexit has not happened yet either, it might never do, so at the very least, two more years of waiting in store for you. My guess is none of us will be here for the next 300 years, so why worry, be happy.
of course we have a continental border…….Gibraltar is British and its unfortunately adjoined to a backward country full of backward people…..come on this is not rocket science pleblo………
My apologies Charles but Brexit may not be Brexit yet as even if Article 50 is triggered there is still two more years for the jenga to most possibly fall to bits.