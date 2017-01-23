You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “EXCLUSIVE: Spanish hunters suspected of animal slaughter on British expat’s farm”.
EXCLUSIVE: Spanish hunters suspected of animal slaughter on British expat’s farm
Detectives from the environment section Seprona said it was one of the worst attacks they had seen
Sadly, cruelty, retribution and revenge of this kind from disturbed people still persists. The behavior is common enough that it is considered ‘normal’ by many people. Or at least they fear getting involved with guardia civil and the perpetrators.
I posted my 10 hectare semi-wooded, mountain side finca with No Hunting No Trespass signs. The signs precipitated trouble from hunters. First, the signs were largely ignored till I made it clear that I would call SEPRONA if trespassers with guns persisted.
Some weeks later, as I was cutting weeds a few meters from a Prohibido Entrada I had posted, I heard a shot ring out, immediately a ‘cracking’ noise, and turned to see a bullet hole in the posted sign a few meters from me. I could see several hunters across the narrow valley on the pena side.
Some months later the kind woman who runs Donkey Paradise – a nearby sanctuary for abused and abandoned burros – was threatened by a local hunter who told her while waving his gun, “You foreigners come here and buy the best fincas, then won’t let us have our right to hunt. Instead you run these worthless enterprises. Saving old sick donkeys! Who the f&&@k are you to tell me I can’t do what I have done all my life”.
Hunters here are almost all livestock herders. Their hangout is an old Franco era eatery and bar whose walls are covered with Francoist memorabilia and mounted heads of dead animals. Guardia Civil is indifferent to bad behavior of hunters and ganaderos, but the nearby SEPRONA office does investigate.
So ingrained are these old culture habits that it will take a couple more generations to change. A very senior politician with whom I spoke warned that pushing for compliance too hard and too fast will likely cause a violent backlash from that social stratum. A professor himself, he also reminded me how difficult ‘adult education is. Change of habits stress adult brains. That’s how it is. Only time, education and the will of the population will sort it out.
While we, as progressive outsiders, should and must resist this kind of ghastly anti-social behavior, those pathological individuals who do these things may prove to be more stubborn than liberal foreigners. After all, Francoist attitudes robustly continue on.
maybe we should shoot these ignorant dumbos. they deserve it.
What a horrific and brutal attack, my heart goes out to this family. Anyone who is capable of this is barely human and should not be free to roam the streets. I hope they catch them soon and before they strike again.