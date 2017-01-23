You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Hunter shoots to death two forest rangers at point blank range after being asked to show his hunting license”.
Hunter shoots to death two forest rangers at point blank range after being asked to show his hunting license
The shooter has claimed he has 'no memory' of the murders
Never, ever confront ganadero-hunters without SEPRONA presence. That was the advice of a very senior politician with whom I spoke to about the intimidating behavior of local ganadero-hunters. He further said that pushing for compliance with that marginal stratum will likely cause a violent backlash. As incompetent political policies continue, the effects of ultra conservative politics will increase, which should make progressive people be more vigilant. For historical reasons, the majority population does not want to get involved, and is not organized to confront these people. That leaves progressive people isolated.
Tragic incident but sadly doesn’t surprise me. These hunters are a law unto themselves.
2 children without a Dad now – so very sad. I just hope justice prevails.