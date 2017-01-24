China second biggest importer of Malaga produce

Food and drink exports to the country more than doubled in the first 10 months of 2016 compared to the previous year, according to data from the Spanish Ministry of Commerce and Industry

CHINA is now the second biggest importer of Malaga produce.

Fresh and frozen fruits, olive oil and meats were the most popular exports, which rose by 113% in value to €81.7m up from €38.3m in 2015.

In tonnes, the rate increased by 103%, to 49,465 from 24,280.

Only France beat it in both categories, with exports to China ahead of those to Portugal and Italy.