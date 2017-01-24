You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “China second biggest importer of Malaga produce”.
China second biggest importer of Malaga produce
Food and drink exports to the country more than doubled in the first 10 months of 2016 compared to the previous year, according to data from the Spanish Ministry of Commerce and Industry
Just curious. Does China have trade agreements regarding free movements of people with the EU, or in-fact other laws that’s being asked of the UK via Brexit negotiations.