Europe’s first underwater museum opens off Lanzarote

The 14-metre-deep brainchild of British artist Jason deCaires Taylor was created to promote conservation and education

GRAB your scuba gear and prepare to take the plunge at Europe’s first undersea museum, splashing down off The Canaries this month.

The Museo Atlantico complex – just off the coast of Lanzarote – is the brainchild of British artist Jason deCaires Taylor, who has installed more than 300 works across a dozen large-scale installations.

At a depth of 14 metres, the sprawling museum was created to promote conservation and education.

The sculptures are made from environmentally friendly and pH-neutral inert materials, and double as artificial reefs to attract local fish species.

They will last for hundreds of years and, it is hoped, will raise awareness about the threat facing the world’s oceans and climate.

Visitors can see the works on organised scuba diving and snorkelling trips.