Teacher in Velez-Malaga hands himself in, admitting to sexual abuse of pupils

A TEACHER has surrendered himself back to police, a day after having been released following interrogation on suspicion of child abuse.

The 40-year-old man, who is married with children, was initially arrested on suspicion of having sexually abused three girls at the Custodio Puga school in Torre del Mar, following a tip-off from one of the girls’ mothers.

He was questioned and released by police, but just one day later the man re-appeared at the police station of his own accord, saying that he felt an overwhelming sense of guilt. He reportedly admitted to having abused several girls between the ages of 10 and 11, at schools in Malaga and beyond. He had a problem which required treatment, he said, and he wanted to go to prison until he was cured.

The man has been imprisoned pending trial. Regional education councillor Patricia Alba said that he has committed ‘disgusting acts which have no place in our schools.’